PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to participating in a lottery scam that cheated victims in multiple states out of a total of about $600,000, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Thursday.

Kayan Kitson, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Jason Wedderburn, 42, pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this week.