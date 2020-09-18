Bodies of all 3 plane crash victims recovered from quarry

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of all three victims on board a single-engine plane that crashed last weekend have been recovered from a water-filled quarry in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The third victim was recovered Thursday night, authorities said. The sheriff's office identified two victims recovered earlier, 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato.

Their plane went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove Sunday. Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.

Cottage Grove police and sheriff’s offices in Hennepin, Carver, Ramsey and Dakota counties assisted with recovery efforts as well as the Department of Natural Resources from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Authorities have said the recovery work has been difficult because of the large debris field in the quarry and the water's depth of 70 feet.