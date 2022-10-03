2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 12:01 p.m.
1 of8 Tulsa Police officers investigate the area outside of the McLain High School football stadium after a shooting during a football game left one teen dead and another injured Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Police say a teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Mike Simons/AP Show More Show Less
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.