2 more parties express interest in buying Hermitage assets

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — More potential buyers have surfaced for the properties formerly owned by the Hermitage Club in Vermont, according to bankruptcy court documents.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for the former private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington filed documents last week regarding interest from two more parties, the Brattleboro Reformer reported Monday.

Bruce Waller offered $8.4 million cash for all the Hermitage properties “as is.”

Someone from Jacksonville, Florida, also expressed interest, but provided no figure or proposal.

Two other bids were detailed in a filing last Tuesday. A company tied to AW Realty LLC said it submitted a letter of intent to buy the resort, golf course, three inns and a six-person bubble chairlift for $8 million.

A group led by former Hermitage members said it plans to offer $8.25 million for the assets.

Two other bids were made last month for some of the assets. Rainmaker Mountain LLC, connected to a company based in California and Hawaii, offered $4 million for the resort, golf course and inns. And Boyne USA Inc., which owns and operates 10 ski resorts around the country, offered $3.6 million for chairlift.

The trustee has suggested Feb. 25 as an auction date.