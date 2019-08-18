2 more Mississippi electric co-ops eye high-speed internet

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Two more Mississippi electric cooperatives are making plans to create subsidiaries to offer high-speed internet, after the first two cooperatives jumped into the business last week.

Prentiss County Electric Power Association Manager Ronny Rowland tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the association's directors have voted to start an internet unit. Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says Prentiss County has already ordered fiber optic cable.

Presley says members of Alcorn County Electric Power Association voted unanimously at that group's annual meeting Tuesday to allow the cooperative to offer internet.

Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association and Tombigbee Electric Power Association announced plans earlier.

The moves come months after state legislators allowed rural electric providers to enter the business.

Lawmakers cited complaints that current providers weren't serving rural areas.