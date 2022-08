NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday.

The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station Newport at a ceremony attended by Democratic U.S. Sen. Senator Jack Reed, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan and other dignitaries.