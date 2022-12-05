2 men suing the prosecutor's office that helped free them

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney finds himself having to fight a lawsuit filed by two men who won their freedom with help from the district attorney's office.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith had their convictions in separate criminal cases vacated in 2021 with the help of District Attorney Jason Williams’ civil rights division. Both were freed from prison as a result and they are now seeking compensation from the district attorney's office in separate lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.