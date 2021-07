INDEX, Wash. (AP) — Officials are investigating after the bodies of two men were pulled from the Skykomish River in an apparent double drowning, officials said.

Rescue workers were called to Mount Index River Road in Snohomish County around 2:15 p.m. Saturday after the men were found in the river, Sky Island Fire Capt. Vargas said. The incident occurred at Cable Drop Trail near Sunset Falls, KOMO-TV reported.