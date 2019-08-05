2 leading candidates for Spokane mayor raising big bucks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The two leading candidates to become the next mayor of Spokane have raised and spent nearly identical amounts of money.

The Spokesman-Review reports that City Council president Ben Stuckart had raised $156,000 as of July 31.

Former television news anchor Nadine Woodward has raised $149,000.

Woodward has also benefitted from $137,000 in independent support for her campaign to replace the retiring David Condon.

Three other candidates trail far behind in money raised.

The mayor's race is non-partisan.

