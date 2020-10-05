2 killed when car crashes into SE Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in rural southeast Missouri continue to investigate after a car crashed into a home, killing the driver and a teenage passenger.

KFVS-TV reports that the accident was reported Sunday near the Butler County town of Fagus, but authorities believe it happened Saturday. No one was inside the home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Spencer D. Hardin of Pallard, Arkansas, was driving a 2009 BMW when the car went off the road and struck the house. Hardin and a 16-year-old male passenger from Piggot, Arkansas, were killed. The name of the 16-year-old was not released.