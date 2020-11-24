2 killed, 2 injured in shooting, crash on Interstate 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a shooting and crash involving a pickup truck traveling on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m., and the crash involved the pick-up truck and a tractor trailer, news outlets reported, citing police and transportation officials. Two men were killed while a woman and a juvenile were injured, police said.

The shooting appears to have been contained in the truck, Metro Nashville Police tweeted. A gun that had been reported stolen last week was recovered from the vehicle, the tweet said.

A portion of the interstate was shut down while police investigated, but had reopened by 7:30 a.m., news outlets reported.

It wasn't clear what led to the gunfire. An investigation was continuing.