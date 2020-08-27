2 inmates from same Oregon prison die on same day

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Two inmates from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, prison officials said Thursday.

The deaths on Wednesday bring the total of COVID-19 fatalities in Oregon’s prisons to five, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

The first inmate to die was a man between the ages of 65 and 75 who died during the day.

The second inmate was between the ages of 50 and 60 and died in the evening.

Both men died at a local hospital, according to a news release.

The prison is in Pendleton, Oregon, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) from Portland.