LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada have identified two California residents killed Wednesday in a head-on vehicle collision on a highway in rural Nye County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a Subaru Forester, Scherrie Peterson, 59, of Sacramento, and passenger Lopez A. Lopez Preciado, 56, of Truckee, died when their vehicle heading south on U.S. 95 crossed into the path of a northbound Ford F450 pickup.