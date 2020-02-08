2 friends, 2 food heritages, amazing barbecue spring rolls

Ron Wong shows his barbecue spring rolls with pulled pork and the Rendezvous' mustard slaw and dry rub seasoning in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2020. Wong has been making this Asian specialty with a Memphis spin for almost a decade.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — For almost a decade, Ron Wong and Nick Vergos would gather the day before Super Bowl Sunday to make barbecue spring rolls.

The two combined their food heritages to make one heck of a dish.

Ron started helping out at a friend’s Chinese restaurant in his teens. Making spring rolls was a frequent task. Nick was the son of Rendezvous founder Charlie Vergos and spent almost his entire life in the family restaurant. He was an expert in all things barbecue.

This year, Ron wanted to make the spring rolls again in honor of his late friend. Nick died in September after a battle with cancer.

This was a tradition he knew would remind not just him, but all the friends at the first Super Bowl party without Nick, that life goes on.

Knowing Ron needed a helping hand, Nick’s wife, Jenny, called a few friends to help. My husband and I were lucky enough to be on that list.

I am sure Nick and Ron could assemble 150 spring rolls in no time flat. He never said it, but I know Ron was missing his dear friend that day. The two met more than 30 years ago at Rendezvous and instantly bonded over their mutual love of fishing and good food.

Ron had assembled the filling at home. He had finely chopped a smoked pork shoulder and mixed in Rendezvous’ famous mustard slaw and its dry rub seasoning — two ingredients you can find at any Kroger in town these days.

I questioned the use of the slaw as Ron explained that it was important to drain out all the excess liquid before incorporating it into the filling.

“Think about it,” he said. “Chinese spring rolls and egg rolls always have vegetables like cabbage and carrots in them. Slaw is the same thing.”

He carefully showed us how to spoon just the right amount of filling onto the egg roll wrapper and tightly roll them up.

“Don’t let any filling get anywhere else on the wrapper or it will explode when we fry them,” he warned, sadly more than once as we struggled to perfect the technique.

Ron was making three to four to each one Paul and I made, but he was so patient with us.

On Sunday, we arrived an hour before the game to “help,” or as it turned out to “watch,” Ron fry the spring rolls. He used the same pot he uses for his fish fries, keeping the oil at a consistent 350 degrees. Each batch was fried until golden and crispy.

Ron made a sweet and spicy barbecue dipping sauce using Rendezvous barbecue sauce, plum sauce, sweet chili sauce, seasoned rice wine vinegar and teriyaki sauce. Another fusion of the two friends' backgrounds.

As in past years, the barbecue spring rolls didn’t last long on the table.

Personally, I have always been jealous at the holidays when I heard of families with Italian backgrounds getting together to make raviolis. A group of family and friends gathered around a kitchen counter telling stories as they assemble a dish that is a family tradition — what a way to spend an afternoon.

I think all of us would give anything to have Nick back at his kitchen counter, but I felt honored to have been asked to help.

It’s amazing how something as simple as food not only brings people together, but keeps good memories alive.

I may not have grown up with Asian food or barbecue in my family kitchen, but I felt like part of the family making these spring rolls. Always say yes to an invite like this and never stop your family traditions, even when the person in charge may be gone.

My fingers are crossed I get invited to help next year.