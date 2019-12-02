2 former special forces soldiers run for GOP nomination

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two former special forces soldiers in Virginia are competing against each other for the Republican nomination in a deeply split congressional district.

Nick Freitas, a former Army Green Beret, announced Monday he’s running to be the GOP nomination in a Richmond-area district currently held by freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Freitas recently mounted a successful reelection campaign for his state House of Delegates seat after he failed to get on the ballot because he did not submit campaign paperwork on time.

John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who is also a member of the state House, announced his congressional bid last month.

Both men have criticized Spanberger, a former CIA officer, for backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The district was reliably Republican until Trump’s election.