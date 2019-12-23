2 flown to Minnesota hospital after Iowa snowmobile crashes

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa (AP) — Two people were flown to a Minnesota hospital for treatment after they were injured in a north-central Iowa snowmobile accident, authorities said.

Damian Lapoint, 26, was driving the snowmobile early Sunday morning when it struck a creek bed northwest of St. Ansgar, authorities said. He and his passenger, Briar Buechelle, 20, were thrown off the vehicle.

The two Northwood residents were flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.