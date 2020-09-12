2 drivers dead, 4 children injured in southeast Alaska crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two drivers are dead and four children were injured following a vehicle collision Friday on southeast Alaska's Prince of Wales Island, Alaska State Troopers said.

The troopers in an online dispatch said a preliminary investigation indicated that one of the drivers, whom they identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Dietrick of Naukati, crossed the double-yellow line of Thorne Bay Road, causing a head-on collision. The other vehicle was driven by Kerri Hansen, 33, of Thorne Bay, troopers said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Dietrick had a child in her vehicle and Hansen had three children in hers, all of whom were taken to receive medical treatment for what were reported to be serious injuries, the troopers said. None of the children were restrained at the time of the accident, the troopers said.

This story has been corrected to show the day of the crash was Friday, not Thursday.