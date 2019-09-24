2 dolphins euthanized after stranding on Hawaii beach

HONOLULU (AP) — Marine wildlife officials say they euthanized two dolphins that stranded on a Maui beach, less than a month after another mass stranding in the same area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday the bodies of the two pygmy killer whales are being flown to Oahu for post-mortem examination by the University of Hawaii.

Agency officials are monitoring four other members of the same species that are milling close to shore at Sugar Beach.

Pygmy killer whales are dolphins that are often confused with false killer whales and melon-headed whales. The species is found primarily in deep waters throughout tropical and subtropical areas of the world.

Five marine mammals died after a mass stranding along the same beach in late August. Four of the five were euthanized.