2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 5:28 p.m.
1 of12 Ranch hand Erik Vazquez clears debris from a barn after it was destroyed by a grassfire which also destroyed a house on the property near Paradise, Kan., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The fire, which burned more than 365,850 acres, and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, was stoked by a storm that passed through the area Wednesday with high winds and gusts up to 90 mph. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 The setting sun is shrouded in smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Ranch hand Erik Vazquez clears debris from a barn after it was destroyed by a grassfire which also destroyed a house on the property near Paradise, Kan., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The fire, which burned more than 365,850 acres, and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, was stoked by a storm that passed through the area Wednesday with high winds and gusts up to 90 mph. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Grassland burns as the moon rises in the distance Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Hays, Kan. The fire, which burned more than 365,850 acres and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, was stoked by a storm that passed through the area Wednesday with high winds and gusts up to 90 mph. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Grass burns in a pasture as part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 The setting sun is shrouded in smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
Two men have died from injuries suffered in wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres across Kansas this week, authorities said Friday.
Richard Shimanek, 84, a farmer and rancher who lived near Leoti, died Thursday night at a hospital in Denver, Leoti Mayor and Fire Chief Charlie Hughes said. He was outside his home trying to fight the fire Wednesday when he fell and couldn't get up, Hughes said.
Written By
MARGARET STAFFORD