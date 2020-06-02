2 dead, 1 injured after domestic disturbance in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Two people have died and another was injured after a domestic disturbance in Bellevue, Washington state authorities said.

The Bellevue Police Department responded to a call Monday at 11:20 p.m. of domestic disturbance near Interlake High School where officers found a man and a woman with serious injuries, KCPQ-TV reported.

Another man was also found on the scene and had unknown injuries, authorities said. All three were taken to the hospital.

Two of the three have died, both were identified to be in their late 50s, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. One person is in custody.

No further information was immediately available.