2 charged in shooting that injured 5-year-old Missouri girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in a shooting in Kansas City that left a 5-year-old girl with permanent damage to her face, authorities said Wednesday.

Andres Roldan, 36, and Teresa Ramirez-Martinez, 41, were charged with aggravated assault and armed criminal action in the March 31 shooting.

The girl was riding in a car with her mother and others in Kansas City when another vehicle fired several shots into her car, police said.

The girl’s mother told police she was having a dispute with the driver of the second vehicle, The Kansas City Star reported.

The girl will need multiple surgeries but she is making a “good recovery,” police said.