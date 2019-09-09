2 Wisconsin Republicans decide against runs for Congress

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state senators considering bids for a pair of open Wisconsin congressional seats have decided against running.

State Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, said Monday he won't run in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District to replace Republican Rep. Sean Duffy. And state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, says he won't run in suburban Milwaukee's 5th Congressional District to replace Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Duffy is resigning on Sept. 23 to be with his family ahead of the birth of his ninth child. Sensenbrenner won't run for re-election next year.

Petrowski says in a statement that while he would "relish the chance to overcome the constant gridlock in Washington," he believes he can have a greater impact remaining in the state Senate.

Kooyenga also says he feels he can best serve by remaining in the state Senate.