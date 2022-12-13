2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month.
State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at separate events in Richmond and Petersburg. At least five candidates have now indicated plans to seek the Democratic nomination during next Tuesday's unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, which typically involves multiple locations for voters to cast a ballot.