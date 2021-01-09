2 Utah men convicted of fraud charged in $11M scheme

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Utah men who met in prison while serving time for unrelated fraud schemes have been charged in federal court over a fraudulent trading program one of them claimed to have received in a “spiritual revelation," the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City alleges Thomas J. Robbins, 65, of Heber City, and Daniel J. Merriman, 50, of Kaysville, and two other men cheated 80 investors of $11 million, the Deseret News reported Friday.