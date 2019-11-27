https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/2-UPS-employees-die-in-California-workplace-14867624.php
2 UPS employees die in California workplace accident
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two UPS employees were killed in a vehicle accident at the package-delivery service’s hub at Southern California’s Ontario International Airport.
UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Monday’s accident involved two part-time package handlers. They have not been identified.
The state's workplace safety agency, known as Cal-OSHA, will investigate. Agency spokesman Luke Brown tells the Los Angeles Times the victims were on a tug — a tractor-like vehicle used to tow heavy shipments — when it flipped over.
Additional details were not immediately available.
