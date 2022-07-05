2 Philadelphia cops grazed in shooting at July Fourth event

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Philadelphia police officers working at the city’s Fourth of July celebration suffered graze wounds when shots rang out late Monday night, causing scores of frightened people to flee the scene on foot.

It's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. Monday in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum, or if either officer was the intended target. One officer suffered a wound to the forehead — with officials saying the bullet was found in the officer’s hat — while the other was wounded in the shoulder.