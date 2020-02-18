2 Lamborghinis stolen from Boston area dealership

WAYLAND, Mass. (AP) — A pair of Lamborghini SUVs worth a total of about $400,000 were stolen early Tuesday morning from a Boston-area dealership, police said.

Officers responded to an alarm at Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland at about 3 a.m.

It appears the thieves threw a rock through the glass front of the dealership, found the keys inside somewhere and took the vehicles from the front lot, Lt. Sean Gibbons said. He said one of the missing vehicles was a light color and one was a dark color.

An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle that may have been involved in the break-in and detained two people, who are currently at the police station being questioned, Gibbons said.

The Lamborghinis, however, have not been found. They were last spotted heading east on Route 20.