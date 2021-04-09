2 Kansas police officers allege discrimination in lawsuit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Two female police officers allege in a lawsuit that the Overland Park, Kansas, police department discriminated against them when it repeatedly passed over them for promotions in favor of younger, less experienced men.

Capt. Kathleen Morgan and Sgt. Tirsa Otero filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination based on race, age and gender. It was recently moved to the U.S. District Court in Kansas City because its discrimination claims are made under federal law, the Kansas City Star reported.