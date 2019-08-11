2 Elite Bassmaster events coming to upstate New York waters

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two elite professional fishing tournaments with $100,000 checks for the winners are coming to upstate New York.

An Elite Bassmaster Tournament is scheduled Thursday through Sunday on the St. Lawrence River at Waddington. The competition on the St. Lawrence drew more than 30,000 people in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The river was recently named the top bass fishing spot in the country by Bassmaster Magazine.

The event moves to the Finger Lakes a week later. The final event of the 2019 Elite Bassmaster regular season will be held Aug. 22-25 on Cayuga Lake out of Union Springs.

Bassmaster Magazine ranks 40-mile-long Cayuga Lake 13th of the top 25 bass-fishing lakes in the Northeast this year.