2 Chicago police officers hurt when SUV hits squad car

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two of its officers have been hurt after an SUV hit a squad car.

The two officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after the crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

The officers were driving just after 10:30 p.m., when a man driving an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the side of the squad car, polices said.

Citations were issued to the driver of the SUV, WBBM-TV reports.