2,500 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials on Friday reported another 2,514 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 25 additional deaths.

The highly contagious and potentially fatal illness, caused by the coronavirus, has now claimed 8,563 lives in the state among 283,885 infections.

Officials continue to tout increased testing for the virus, saying labs had processed 69,800 specimens during the 24-hour period. Testing is crucial to halting the spread, particularly because people who are infected don't always show symptoms.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration also announced Friday that 17 Illinois counties have hit warning-level status for rising rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Officials urged local communities to step up vigilance to ensure that people are keeping an appropriate six-foot gap between them and are wearing face coverings in public. People should also wash their hands vigorously repeatedly throughout the day and use approved hand sanitizer.