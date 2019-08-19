1st human case of West Nile virus in Salt Lake County found

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials say the first human case of West Nile virus in Salt Lake County this year has been found.

The county Health Department says the person infected is an adult who remains hospitalized.

The agency says the infected person has the neuroinvasive West Nile virus, which is a more severe type of the disease.

Three different Salt Lake County mosquito abatement districts have detected the virus in at least 21 different mosquito pools.

Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Sevier, Weber, Davis and Grand counties this year.

Health officials say people age 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for West Nile virus.