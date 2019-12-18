$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in central Iowa city of Clive

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket has been sold in central Iowa, the Iowa Lottery said Wednesday.

The ticket for Tuesday's drawing was bought at a Casey's store in Eldora. It matched the first five numbers drawn but missed on the jackpot. The $372 million jackpot was won by someone who purchased a ticket in Ohio.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 2. Two other tickets — one in New York and one in West Virginia — also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

Prizes of $1 million or more won on tickets bought in Iowa must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.