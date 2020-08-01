19-year-old man is shot to death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Saturday.

Officers responding to a call found Andreas Carlyle of Wichita lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was not a random incident, and investigators are currently working on learning all the circumstances of what occurred,” police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in an email.

No details about a possible suspect in the shooting were released.