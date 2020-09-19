https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/19-year-old-fatally-shot-near-Missouri-State-15580635.php
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) —
Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police responded around 9:15 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller heard gunshots and found Kenneth Wright wounded. Police say Wright was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He was not a Missouri State student.
Police haven't identified a suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
