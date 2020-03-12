$18 million fine sought in fatal Firestone home explosion

DENVER (AP) — Colorado regulators on Thursday announced a proposed fine of more than $18 million against an Occidental Petroleum Corp. subsidiary for a fatal 2017 house explosion linked to a severed oil and gas well flowline.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will consider the proposed fine against Kerr-McGee Corp. on April 6, The Denver Post reported.

Commission director Jeff Robbins announced the proposed fine, which would be the largest ever sought by the agency.

Federal investigators said in November that the explosion in the Weld County town of Firestone occurred after lines then owned by Anadarko Petroleum likely were severed during the home's construction.

Kerr-McGee was a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum, which was later purchased by Occidental.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that flowlines near the home weren't properly abandoned. Natural gas was leaking from a severed underground line. Anadarko acquired the well the line was connected to in 2013.

The blast killed two people and injured a third. The state began requiring inspections of underground flowlines near occupied buildings.

In November, Colorado regulators approved a set of safety measures designed to increase citizen protections in areas surrounding thousands of miles of underground oil and gas pipelines in the state.

A message seeking comment from Kerr-McGee parent Occidental wasn’t immediately returned.