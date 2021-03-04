17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates CANDICE CHOI, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 10:39 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of finishing your leftovers, you let them go bad and buy takeout.
It’s a familiar routine for many — and indicative of habits that contribute to a global food waste problem that a new United Nations report says needs to be better measured so that it can be effectively addressed.