16-year-old girl dead after gun discharges in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a teenage boy is in custody after fatally shooting another teen.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday night at an apartment on the city's northwest side. According to officers, a 16-year-old boy was handling a firearm when it discharged.

The girl, also 16, was wounded.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not said what charges the teen could face and who owned the gun.

The victim's name has not been released. It was not immediately known how she and the suspect were connected.