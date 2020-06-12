15-year-old boy charged with damaging cruiser after protests

BOSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser late last month during a during a violent night in the city that followed a day of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd.

The teen from Framingham, whose name was not made public because of his age, faces juvenile charges of arson and inciting a riot.

Several people participated in breaking the vehicle's windows and setting it on fire and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement Thursday.

The FBI and Boston police earlier this week released surveillance images and asked for the public's help in identifying two people who were seen near the police cruiser at about 9:30 p.m. on May 31.

It was not clear if the teen arrested was one of those people.

What started that day as a peaceful protest over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air, later turned violent.