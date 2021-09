WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A teenager has been fatally stabbed in Waterbury and a 27-year-old man faces a murder charge in his death, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest during a fight on Colonial Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Waterbury police said in a news release. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.