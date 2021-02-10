13th Floridian arrested for role in U.S. Capitol breach

John Minchillo/AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities say went inside the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump was arrested Wednesday at Orlando International Airport.

Steve Maldonado was arrested at the airport by FBI agents, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said in an email. He is at least the thirteenth person from Florida to be arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a Justice Department list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia.