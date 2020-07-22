11 motor vehicle break-ins, one stolen car in one night as Darien’s car burglaries continue

Once again, Darien was hit by a series of motor vehicle burglaries last week, police said.

One break-in attempt, 10 car burglaries and one stolen but recovered car the next street over — occurred all in one night, police said. Another car was burglarized two nights later, police said.

This time, thieves made off with a wallet, bank cards, cash, identification, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, and car documentation, in one overnight period, police said.

This was two days after various crimes were committed in Darien overnight on July 11 into July 12, including a gas station burglary, a stolen car, and several motor vehicle burglaries, police said.

The following occurred all over the night of July 13 into the morning of July 14:

At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Hillcrest Avenue resident told police he was on his couch and heard his car alarm. When the resident looked outside, he observed a vehicle parked behind his and an individual standing next to his car, police said. The individual immediately retreated and entered the vehicle, a light-colored SUV, which departed, police said. The complainant’s vehicle was not entered.

During a canvass of the neighborhood after that incident, officers discovered that someone had entered an unlocked 2018 Kia Sportage at another Hillcrest Avenue home. The victim stated that her wallet was missing, which contained cash, bank cards and identification.

Officers also discovered that someone had entered another Hillcrest Avenue resident’s unlocked 2014 Ford Escape, police said. The victim checked the vehicle and nothing appeared to be missing.

An Intervale Road resident reported to Darien Police that that their unlocked 2005 Volvo S60, 2019 Mazda CX, and 2009 Saab 9 were entered during the overnight hours, police said. An iPhone was taken from the Saab, police said.

A Revere Road resident reported to Darien Police that that their Ford Escape was taken from their driveway overnight, police said. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. During a canvass, officers located the vehicle on Holly Lane and detectives responded to process evidence, police said.

The same resident told police that their unlocked Ford Explorer had been entered during the overnight hours and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses was missing.

A Robinson Street resident told police at about 9 a.m. that their unlocked 2015 Chrysler 200 was entered during the overnight hours. The manual, registration and insurance information was missing from the glovebox, police said.

Another Robinson Street resident said that their unlocked 2017 Ford Escape was entered overnight but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

At about 10:40 a.m., a Revere Road resident told police that their unlocked 2016 Ford F-150 was entered during the overnight, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A Brown Street resident reported to police at about 2:15 p.m. that their unlocked 2016 Lexus NX was entered during the overnight hours, but nothing appeared to be missing.

At 3:22 p.m. July 17, a Leeuwarden Road resident stated that their unlocked 2020 Ram 1500 and 2019 Mazda CX were entered during the overnight hours, but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.