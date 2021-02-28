1 week, 3 reps, 1 month pay? Mendoza seeks 'exit bonus' end JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 10:21 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The debacle that was last week’s process to fill the vacancy in the Illinois House of Representatives left by the departure of long-tenured former Speaker Michael Madigan created curious financial fodder for a legislative pay practice that Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been working for more than a year to end.
A committee of Democrats led by Madigan had to do it twice. Their first choice was forced to resign on Wednesday, three days after he was sworn in, because of unspecified “questionable conduct.” The second took the oath a day later.