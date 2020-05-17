1 man dead, another injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Crestview Drive and Bannister Road. Names of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been made.

Officers found the deceased victim inside a vehicle. The injured man went to a hospital before police arrived. He is in stable condition.