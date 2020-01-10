1 killed when commuter train hits SUV near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One person was killed when a Tri-Rail train hit a sports utility vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday night.

The train was heading south when the SUV stopped on the tracks just before 8 p.m., according to West Palm Beach police.

There were about 60 people on the train, which was held at the scene while police investigated. No one else was injured. Authorities said passengers were later bused to train stations in Lake Worth and West Palm Beach.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.