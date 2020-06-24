1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego County rollover crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California SUV crash killed a teenager and injured seven others, police said.

The wreck occurred around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in Carlsbad, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.

Police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes told The San Diego Union-Tribune there were eight teens in the Toyota 4Runner when it apparently rolled over several times and came to rest on its side on Carlsbad Village Drive.

Reyes said one teen died at the scene and seven were taken to area hospitals.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor, Reyes said.