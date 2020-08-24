1 killed, 4 wounded during party at Tennessee home

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and four others were wounded at a weekend party in West Tennessee, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. Sunday during a party at a home on a dead-end street in rural Fayette County, news outlets reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

Tavaris Contrell Lewis, 19, of Mason died, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said. Four others, two men and two women, were wounded.

All of the wounded were taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. Two shooting victims were in serious condition and two were in stable condition, the statement said.

Authorities have not provided any details about what led to the shooting.