1 killed, 1 injured after metal pole hits power line

DUNKIRK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities said one worker was killed and another injured Tuesday after they were electrocuted while putting up scaffolding for a siding project.

The Dane County's Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 9 a.m.in the town of Dunkirk, about 30 miles southeast of Madison. The two men were holding a tall metal pole when it was blown into a power line.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 28-year-old man was injured but is expected to recover, authorities said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified about the incident, officials said.