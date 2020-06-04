1 killed, 1 critically injured in Lake Havasu boat collision

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and a second critically injured in a nearly head-on nighttime collision between two motorboats on Lake Havasu along the Colorado River, authorities said Thursday.

Emergency personnel responding Wednesday night to multiple calls about a collision and people in the water found a large debris field and pulled out of the water the man who died, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

A good Samaritan had already pulled the other injured person out of the water, the office said.

Both victims were in a boat traveling southeast when it collided with a second boat that was traveling northwest and whose occupants weren't injured, the office said.

The man killed was identified as Richard Keith Williams, 66 of Phoenix. No other identities were released.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash remained under investigation but that alcohol and drugs were possible factors in the collision along with speed and lighting conditions.