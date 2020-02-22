Small-plane crash in Hawaii kills 1, critically injures 1

HONOLULU (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu on Saturday, killing on person and critically injuring another, authorities said.

Crews treated a man in his 60s with traumatic injuries before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright told the Star-Advertiser.

Paramedics declared another man, also in his 60s, dead at Dillingham Airfield. No other injuries were reported.

“Early initial scene was the two patients were in a glider when it went down,” Enright said.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

“The NTSB is the lead agency, and it typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident," FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Last year, a skydiving plane crashed at the airfield, killing all 11 people aboard.

The department announced earlier this month that the state is transferring Dillingham Airfield back to the Army effective July 1.